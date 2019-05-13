Police: Driver fled and told officer, 'I don't think so' | KOB 4
Police: Driver fled and told officer, 'I don't think so'

The Associated Press
May 13, 2019 06:17 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she fled an officer during a traffic stop and told him, "I don't think so."

Doña County court documents show Ricci Barnett was arrested April 21 following the exchange.

According to court documents, an officer tried to pull over the 41-year-old Barnett for driving the wrong way on a one-way street in Las Cruces, but she refused to stop.

The documents say the officer made contact with Barnett as she stopped at a red light.

When the officer showed Barnett his badge, court documents say she responded, "I don't think so," and drove off.

She was eventually taken into custody and charged with aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and reckless driving. It was not known if she had an attorney.

