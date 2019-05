Police: Driver fled and told officer, 'I don't think so'

The documents say the officer made contact with Barnett as she stopped at a red light.

When the officer showed Barnett his badge, court documents say she responded, "I don't think so," and drove off.

She was eventually taken into custody and charged with aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and reckless driving. It was not known if she had an attorney.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)