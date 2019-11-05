Police: Drunk woman dropped cig, crashed into parked cars | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Drunk woman dropped cig, crashed into parked cars

Police: Drunk woman dropped cig, crashed into parked cars

The Associated Press
Created: November 05, 2019 09:46 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A northern New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she crashed into parked cars while driving drunk and searching for a dropped cigarette.
    
The Las Vegas Optic reports Savana Romero was arrested last week following an accident in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
    
According to police, officers found an abandoned Nissan that had rear-ended the parked car. Police say the force of the impact also pushed the parked car into another parked vehicle.
    
The Nissan was registered to the 23-year-old Romero. She later told police she fled the scene because she had three beers before driving. Romero also told police she crashed after reaching down to retrieve a cigarette.
    
She was charged with criminal damage to property over $1,000 and driving while impaired. It was not known if she had an attorney.
    

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
UNM football player, Nahje Flowers, dies
New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
New Mexico hip-hop artist Wake Self dies after car crash
Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial
Judge denies motion to release Francisco Gomez before trial
Business First lists salaries of the state's top paid higher education employees
Business First lists salaries of the state's top paid higher education employees
Advertisement


SWAT team called out to SE Albuquerque
SWAT team called out to SE Albuquerque
Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
Albuquerque's 2019 Local Election Results
Voters approve APS bond worth nearly $300 million
Voters approve APS bond worth nearly $300 million
Benton wins re-election to Albuquerque City Council
Benton wins re-election to Albuquerque City Council
Fire chief addresses challenges of fighting fires in rural communities
Fire chief addresses challenges of fighting fires in rural communities