Police: Ex-New Mexico deputy hoarded lost evidence in home

The Associated Press
Updated: July 31, 2020 07:03 AM
Created: July 31, 2020 07:02 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy in southern New Mexico has been arrested on accusations of tampering with evidence after detectives say a cleaning crew found boxes of guns and case files at his foreclosed home.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports former Doña Ana County sheriff's deputy Vincent Lopez was taken into custody Thursday following an investigation that began in May.

Police say bags of evidence, firearms, ammunition, and case files were found at the foreclosed home.

The 54-year-old Lopez told Las Cruces detectives the evidence was related to a multiple-rape case and a hostile working environment at the sheriff's office.

Online records don't list an attorney for Lopez.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

