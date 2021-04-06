Police: Former MMA fighter Tyler East shot, killed after shooting his girlfriend

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 06, 2021 03:11 PM
Created: April 06, 2021 02:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tyler East, a former MMA fighter, was shot and killed in Los Lunas Monday evening, according to New Mexico State Police.
Authorities said the shooting happened near Highway 314 by the airport.
When police responded to the area after receiving a report of domestic violence, officers found a female with a gunshot wound and a deceased male, who was later identified as East.
Police said they learned that East and his girlfriend were having a dispute when he shot and dragged her out of the home.
While outside, police said East was shot by a person who was at the home.
The person who shot East left the scene prior to police arriving.
The female victim is reported being treated at a hospital in Albuquerque. She is said to be stable.
