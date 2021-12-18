Police identify suspect accused of stealing Salvation Army van full of toys

KOB Web Staff
FARMINGTON, N.M. - Farmington police have identified a suspect after a Salvation Army van full of toys was stolen.
Police said they're looking for 37-year-old Anthony Crespin. He's known to spend time around both the Farmington and Albuquerque metro areas.
The van was a 2011 Toyota Sienna van and was stolen Tuesday night with about $6,000 worth of toys. The hope is to replace the stolen toys before Monday.
The salvation army told KOB 4 this week that the community has already responded in a big way.
"The response of the community and what they're doing is absolutely heartwarming because this area is just so generous and giving here in Farmington and the Four Corners area,” said Lt. Christopher Rockwell.
Anyone with information is asked to call police
