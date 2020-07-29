Police: Intruding neighbor dispelled by boiling water | KOB 4
Police: Intruding neighbor dispelled by boiling water

The Associated Press
Updated: July 29, 2020 10:14 AM
Created: July 29, 2020 10:10 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police said he barged in on his neighbor in an angry tirade and was dispelled only after the neighbor doused him with boiling water.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Joseph “JoJo” Garcia was arrested Sunday in Las Cruces following an argument over a bathroom break.

According to police, a man was approached by a woman he knew from his neighborhood who asked him if she could use his bathroom.

Shortly after Garcia ran into the house armed with a knife and demanded to talk to his girlfriend.

The neighbor then poured boiling water on him.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

