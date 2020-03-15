Police investigate carnival ride malfunction that injured 5 people in Chaves County

“It’s a traveling carnival,” Bateman said. “They link up with our non-profit shelter here, All Hearts 4 Paws, it was a fundraiser for them.”

Bateman said some children suffered serious injuries while others were minor.

“We had one patient –serious, she did suffer head trauma, a broken jaw, which she is being treated for currently,” she said. “The next serious patient was also a juvenile female; she sustained laceration to her leg which required nine stitches and a broken wrist. We had another patient, again, juvenile male, he sustained a head laceration.”

“We had two other females that had minor facial injuries and were treated for those and concussion,” Bateman said.

Bateman said the children are expected to be OK and four of them have since been released from the hospital. However, one still remains.

“Everybody is currently listed as stable,” she said “The only one that is still in the hospital is the one that had a broken jaw and the head laceration.”

The carnival is currently closed. The case is still under investigation.

“I believe we are currently waiting on the insurance company to go ahead and give the investigator the go to release the scene,” Bateman said. “So until then, the scene will be secured until the investigator says we can release it."