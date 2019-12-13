Police investigate deadly shooting in Roswell

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 13, 2019 12:22 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 12:15 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Deming Street in southwest Roswell at about 8:30 a.m. Police said they found a woman dead.
"This morning's homicide, assuming that it will remain a homicide, will be the city's eighth of the year – which unfortunately surpasses last year by one," said Todd Wildermuth with the Roswell Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (505) 624-6770.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company