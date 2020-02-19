Police investigate death of 20-year-old Roswell man as a potential homicide

“The victim suffered at least two gunshot wounds-- one to the back, one to the head.”

Police said Ortega’s roommate, Daniel Sosa, 20, has been arrested in connection with the incident that led to Ortega’s death –he was charged with aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and marijuana possession.

“The suspect’s mother was the one who actually called police; we believed that she may have possibly arrived at the house after the shooting occurred.”

Investigators said Daniel admitted to shooting Ortega in the back, but claimed Ortega shot himself in the head, and “thought Ortega was the devil, and believed Ortega wanted to kill him.”

Daniel’s mother, Danny Jo Sosa, 41, was also arrested for tampering with evidence and marijuana possession.

Daniel is currently being held without bond. His mother, Danny, is also booked and has a bond set to $5,000.

Neither suspect has been charged with murder yet.

“The investigation is still active, and the case is being treated as a potential homicide,” Wildermuth said. “We haven’t reached that point yet to level any additional charges related directly to homicide."

Roswell police said if Ortega’s death is ruled a homicide, it will be the city’s second homicide of 2020.