Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County
May 21, 2019 11:00 AM
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. - The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be a double homicide.
It happened early Tuesday morning in the 5300 block of Cristo Rey, north of Las Cruces.
According to the Sheriff's Office, one person has been taken into custody for questioning. Officials are expected to release additional information as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
