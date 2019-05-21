Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County

Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County

Marian Camacho
May 21, 2019 11:00 AM

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. - The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be a double homicide.

Advertisement

It happened early Tuesday morning in the 5300 block of Cristo Rey, north of Las Cruces.

According to the Sheriff's Office, one person has been taken into custody for questioning. Officials are expected to release additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 21, 2019 11:00 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall
Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall
Pay it 4ward: McDonald's manager recognized for tracking down woman who stole customer's wallet, phone
Pay it 4ward: McDonald's manager recognized for tracking down woman who stole customer's wallet, phone
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
Advertisement




Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County
Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County
Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall
Purgatory Resort reopens following recent snowfall
Fire officials: Blaze in Socorro County could threaten other structures
Fire officials: Blaze in Socorro County could threaten other structures
May storm led to PNM estimating meter readings in NW Albuquerque
May storm led to PNM estimating meter readings in NW Albuquerque