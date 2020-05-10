Police investigate fatal shooting in Las Cruces

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — La Cruces Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Amador Avenue and Esperanza Street.
Police were dispatched to the area just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
The man later succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call LCPD at (575) 526-0795
