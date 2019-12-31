Police investigate New Year's Eve homicide in Roswell

Faith Egbuonu
Updated: December 31, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: December 31, 2019 10:09 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. - Police were called out to investigate a homicide Tuesday evening in Roswell.
Police said the male victim, 49, was found shot inside a house in the 300 block of E. Sixth Street.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
This is Roswell's ninth homicide within city limits for 2019 compared to seven that occurred in 2018.
