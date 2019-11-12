Police investigate potential social media threat at Roswell HS | KOB 4
Police investigate potential social media threat at Roswell HS

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 12, 2019 12:25 PM
Created: November 12, 2019 09:08 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell police investigated a potential social media threat at Roswell High School Tuesday morning. The threat was cleared before noon. 

The high school was not put on lockdown and students were not sent home, but some parents went to the high school to pick up their kids. 

The Roswell Independent School District Superintendent released the following statement: 

"The threat has been investigated and eliminated. The persons responsible for the original post and copycat posts are in police custody. Your students’ safety is a top priority for the Roswell Schools. Thank you to our local law enforcement agencies and  the FBI for their prompt response and quick resolution to the threats against our students and staff."


