Police investigate Roswell's first homicide of the year

Christina Rodriguez
June 09, 2019 05:21 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Roswell, according to police.
Roswell Police Department spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said officers responded to the 700 block of West Summit Street where they found a 33-year-old man dead.
The incident is Roswell's first homicide of the year.
There was one other homicide in Chaves County last month.
Anyone with potential information about the incident is asked to call RPD at (575) 624-6770.
