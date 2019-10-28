Roswell shooting leaves 17-year-old in critical condition | KOB 4
Roswell shooting leaves 17-year-old in critical condition

Faith Egbuonu
October 28, 2019 01:24 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Roswell Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on North Main Street.

Roswell Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth said a 17-year-old boy had been shot around 9:30 p.m. and was found in the parking lot of the former Sally Port Inn. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, but is expected to live. 

 Police have not identified any suspects. Information is limited at this time. 

The victim's family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for the medical expenses. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: October 28, 2019 01:24 PM
Created: October 28, 2019 07:17 AM

