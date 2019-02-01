Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Alamogordo | KOB 4
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Alamogordo

Faith Egbuonu
February 01, 2019 07:03 PM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. - State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Charlie Lee Memorial Relief Route in Alamogordo late last night.

Police have diverted traffic through Alamogordo on White Sands Blvd. since last night. As of now, the Alamogordo Relief Route is still blocked and being monitored by State Police. 

According to the Alamogordo Daily News, a witness who wanted to remain anonymous says officers responded to the area of U.S. Highway 54 South near a Shell gas station, before the suspects took off, driving down the Alamogordo Relief Route.

State Police confirm they took the suspects in custody at Alamotero Lane.

The manager of the Shell gas station says she is aware of the incident, but unable to discuss it. 

KOB 4 reached out to New Mexico State Police to find out if anyone was injured, but no further information has been released yet.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: February 01, 2019 07:03 PM
Created: February 01, 2019 06:01 PM

