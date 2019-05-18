Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Farmington | KOB 4
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Farmington

Christina Rodriguez
May 18, 2019 06:08 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Farmington Saturday morning.

An individual was shot by a Farmington police officer after authorities say they tried coming at the officer with a knife. 

According to police, it started when the suspect was driving erratically and struck several vehicles along Highway 64, near Andrea Drive.

Eventually the suspect's car came to a stop, and they attempted to flee on foot. When the officer located the suspect, the person pulled out a knife and came at the officer. That's when the officer shot the suspect. 

The suspect is now recovering in a hospital in Albuquerque. 

