Police investigating Wednesday night homicide in Clovis

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 24, 2022 07:12 AM
Created: March 24, 2022 07:09 AM
CLOVIS, N.M. – A woman was found dead in an apparent Wednesday night homicide at a Clovis apartment.
Police were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to an apartment complex at 201 N Main St., across the street from the old Hotel Clovis, where they arrived and found a woman dead inside an apartment.
Assistance was called to investigate the homicide. Authorities are working to identify witnesses and people involved with the crime.
The victim's name has yet to be released.
If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921, Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000 or go to www.police.cityofclovis.org
