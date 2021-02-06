Lapel footage provides more details on shooting between Farmington police, suspect

The surrounding apartments were evacuated.

"At one point the man stepped out of the apartment, tipped over a gas grill and threw more items. He later stepped out of the apartment again and threw a bottle of automotive fuel at officers before going back inside,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe.

After that, police said Vasquez threw a Molotov cocktail at officers. That’s when officers fired their weapons, hitting Vasquez in the stomach.

Vasquez was transported to a local hospital then booked into the San Juan County Detention Center where he still remains.

"Based on the facts we now know, the officers actions were within policy and training. The Farmington Police Department is committed to be as transparent as we can and critical incidents such as this,” Chief Hebbe said.

Police discovered a third Molotov cocktail and two homemade explosives inside Vasquez’s apartment after the incident.

Vasquez reportedly has a history of mental illness.