Police looking for arson suspects in Carlsbad

Faith Egbuonu
February 26, 2019 06:51 PM
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Carlsbad police are on the hunt for arson suspects. Detective Lt. Balencia said they responded to a call of suspected arson on 8th Street last Tuesday, Feb. 19.
"The victims had tried to start their vehicle by remote start - but, the vehicle did not start. So, they went outside to go ahead and start the vehicle," Balencia said.
However, they still couldn't get the vehicle to start.
According to the police report, rags were placed into each gas tank and set on fire, which caused damage to both trucks.
"They could smell burnt gasoline and a plastic smell," Balencia said.
Police said they haven't found a motive yet.
"We do have surveillance from the residence that shows a two-toned color pickup truck in the area actually pull onto the property, and we believe there are two suspects involved," Balencia said.
Jessica Quesada, the victim's wife, told me she fears for her children's safety, and it has been a scary ordeal for her.
Carlsbad police are still investigating the case, and Crimestoppers of Eddy County is looking for any information related to the suspect(s) involved in the incident.
