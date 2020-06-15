Police: Man arrested after throwing beer can at woman

The Associated Press
Updated: June 15, 2020 09:55 AM
Created: June 15, 2020 08:58 AM
ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing a battery charge after police say he threw a beer can at a woman.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Ernesto Erives was arraigned last week on a charge of battery against a household member following his arrest in Artesia, New Mexico, on June 6.
According to a criminal complaint, the 30-year-old Erives picked up a beer can out of a cooler and threw it at a woman.
Police say officers reported seeing swelling on the woman’s forehead. Ervies has pleaded not guilty.
It was unknown if he had an attorney.
