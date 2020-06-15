Police: Man arrested after throwing beer can at woman | KOB 4
Police: Man arrested after throwing beer can at woman

The Associated Press
Updated: June 15, 2020 09:55 AM
Created: June 15, 2020 08:58 AM

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing a battery charge after police say he threw a beer can at a woman.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Ernesto Erives was arraigned last week on a charge of battery against a household member following his arrest in Artesia, New Mexico, on June 6.

According to a criminal complaint, the 30-year-old Erives picked up a beer can out of a cooler and threw it at a woman.

Police say officers reported seeing swelling on the woman’s forehead. Ervies has pleaded not guilty.

It was unknown if he had an attorney. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

