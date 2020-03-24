Police: Man bit off part of girlfriend’s finger | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Man bit off part of girlfriend’s finger

Police: Man bit off part of girlfriend’s finger

The Associated Press
Created: March 24, 2020 10:54 AM

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he bit off a piece of his girlfriend’s finger following an argument over a cell phone in bed.

Court records show Isiah Thompson of Artesia was arrested earlier this month for aggravated battery against a household member, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reports.

Advertisement

According to a criminal complaint, Artesia Police responded to a report of a finger bitten off around 3:30 a.m. on March 7.

The report says an officer found nearly a quarter-inch of Aliah Encinias-Martinez left ring finger missing.

Encinias-Martinez told officers she asked the 26-year-old Thompson to put down his cell phone and go to sleep for the night.

After taking the phone from Thompson, the report says he pushed her against a kitchen wall and demanded the phone back.

Encinias-Martinez says she threw the phone to another portion of the kitchen and Thompson then bit her left finger.

Thompson remains in the Eddy County Detention Center in Carlsbad on a $10,000 bond.

It was not known if he had an attorney.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham issues stay-at-home instructions to stop spread of COVID-19
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Gov. Lujan Grisham to make announcement about statewide stay-at-home order
Governor: High degree of likelihood school closures will be extended
Governor: High degree of likelihood school closures will be extended
Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM
Governor announces 18 new cases of COVID-19 in NM
Advertisement


Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Official from the governor's office answers questions about the governor's stay-at-home order
Sunport reports nearly 90% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Sunport reports nearly 90% drop in passengers amid COVID-19 outbreak
On hold: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021
The Olympic Rings are displayed at the entrance of the IOC, International Olympic Committee headquarters during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
Workforce Solutions sees surge in applications, resources for unemployment
Workforce Solutions sees surge in applications, resources for unemployment
Police: Man bit off part of girlfriend’s finger
Police: Man bit off part of girlfriend’s finger