Police: Man broke into hotel, took shower, stole TV
August 14, 2019 06:37 AM
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A northern New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he broke into a hotel room and took a shower before stealing a television.
The Las Vegas Optic reports Ignacio Gallegos was recently arrested following reports of a man leaving the Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas, New Mexico, with a TV.
Las Vegas Police say the 30-year-old Gallegos broke into the hotel room, apparently took a shower, then removed a 50-inch (127-centimeter) television from the wall.
Security footage showed a man police believed to be Gallegos carrying a green coffee cup and entering the room. Police later found in the room a green cup, wet towels and water in the shower.
Gallegos is facing commercial burglary and larceny charges. It was not known if he had an attorney.
