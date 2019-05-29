Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Faith Egbuonu
May 29, 2019 06:14 PM
LOVING, N.M. — Investigators responded to a call of a shooting on G. R. Howard Road in Loving early Tuesday morning.
"Deputies arrived on scene, observed a male individual, later identified to be Justin Swenson of Carlsbad. He was deceased from a gunshot wound," said Capt. Matt Hutchinson of the Eddy County Sheriff's Office.
Justin's father said his son called him during his final moments before he was shot. Unfortunately, it was too late.
Candy Carroll, Swenson's best friend of 16 years, said she fell to her knees in agony when she received the call of his passing.
"I want to see justice for him and for his family and his friends," Carroll said.
Swenson's family is still grieving the loss of their son, brother and friend.
The family told KOB 4 in a statement:
"We're dealing with sadness and shock of what has happened to our family, and pray justice is served."
The case is still under investigation.
