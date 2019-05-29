Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home

Candy Carroll, Swenson's best friend of 16 years, said she fell to her knees in agony when she received the call of his passing.

"I want to see justice for him and for his family and his friends," Carroll said.

Swenson's family is still grieving the loss of their son, brother and friend.

The family told KOB 4 in a statement:

"We're dealing with sadness and shock of what has happened to our family, and pray justice is served."

The case is still under investigation.