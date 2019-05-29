Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home

Faith Egbuonu
May 29, 2019 06:14 PM

LOVING, N.M. — Investigators responded to a call of a shooting on G. R. Howard Road in Loving early Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

"Deputies arrived on scene, observed a male individual, later identified to be Justin Swenson of Carlsbad. He was deceased from a gunshot wound," said Capt. Matt Hutchinson of the Eddy County Sheriff's Office. 

Justin's father said his son called him during his final moments before he was shot. Unfortunately, it was too late. 

Candy Carroll, Swenson's best friend of 16 years, said she fell to her knees in agony when she received the call of his passing. 

"I want to see justice for him and for his family and his friends," Carroll said.

Swenson's family is still grieving the loss of their son, brother and friend. 

The family told KOB 4 in a statement:

"We're dealing with sadness and shock of what has happened to our family, and pray justice is served."

The case is still under investigation.

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: May 29, 2019 06:14 PM
Created: May 29, 2019 06:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
'Rural areas are paying the price': Sheriff talks on moving officers to Albuquerque
Otero County Sheriff David Black
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Criminal complaint: Man applies for job at ABQ restaurant, attempts to carjack employees
Criminal complaint: Man applies for job at ABQ restaurant, attempts to carjack employees
Advertisement




Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Santa Fe proposes $1.5M upgrade to parking garages
Santa Fe proposes $1.5M upgrade to parking garages
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Hops Brewery opens up second location in Village of Los Ranchos
Hops Brewery opens up second location in Village of Los Ranchos