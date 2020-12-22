Police: Man says he killed neighbor to avenge son's death

The Associated Press
Created: December 22, 2020 02:27 PM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico police say a 71-year-old man acknowledged killing his son’s neighbor as the victim sat in a vehicle in his driveway.
The man told authorities after his arrest that he believed his son’s next-door neighbor had something to do with his son’s death on July 4.
The neighbor was found shot to death in his Las Cruces driveway Saturday.
The 71-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. Court documents don't detail how his son died, but the man claimed that people living at the neighboring home had harassed his son before his death.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)