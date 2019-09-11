Police: Man struck woman with diaper bag as children watched | KOB 4
Police: Man struck woman with diaper bag as children watched

Associated Press
September 11, 2019 07:28 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A northern New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he struck a woman with a diaper bag as two children sat nearby.
    
The Las Vegas Optic reports 30-year-old Juan R. Rubio was arrested last week in Las Vegas, New Mexico, following a call to police about a disturbance.
    
Court documents say police found a woman with a bump above her left eye and objects scattered around the living room. The woman later told police Rubio hit her with a diaper bag as a 2-year-old and an infant sat on a nearby couch.
    
He was charged with child abuse and aggravated battery. Rubio is also facing breaking and entering charges in another case.
    
It was not known if he had an attorney.

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 11, 2019 07:28 AM

