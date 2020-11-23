Police: Man wanted for questioning in fatal Roswell shooting | KOB 4
Police: Man wanted for questioning in fatal Roswell shooting

The Associated Press
Created: November 23, 2020 06:23 AM

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell say they are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting.

They say the body of 43-year-old John Halfmann was found in a shed in the backyard of an east Roswell residence about 4:00 a.m. Friday.

A man who had been living in the shed reported finding the body.

Police say 36-year-old Manuel Villarreal is wanted for questioning in connection with Halfmann’s death.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

