Police: Man wanted for questioning in fatal Roswell shooting

The Associated Press
Created: November 23, 2020 06:23 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell say they are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting.
They say the body of 43-year-old John Halfmann was found in a shed in the backyard of an east Roswell residence about 4:00 a.m. Friday.
A man who had been living in the shed reported finding the body.
Police say 36-year-old Manuel Villarreal is wanted for questioning in connection with Halfmann’s death.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)