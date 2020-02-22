Missing 27-year-old Farmington woman found dead, family says

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A Farmington woman who has been missing for over a month was found dead according to her family.
Sasha Krause, 27, was last seen picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church on Jan. 18. Investigators said her car was found parked outside the church.
Sheriff's from Coconino County out of Arizona told San Juan County investigators that the body of a female that matches Krause's description was found within county limits. An autopsy for the female subject is scheduled for Monday to confirm her identity.
Sasha's family released the following statement after the body was discovered:
We don’t have any more details yet but we are truly thankful for everyone that prayed, hung flyers, and volunteered in searches. We are also profoundly thankful for everything law enforcement did in searching for and finding our dear Sasha. They never gave up and we so appreciate that.
