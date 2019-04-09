Police: Motorist's finger partly bitten off in road rage | KOB 4
Police: Motorist's finger partly bitten off in road rage

The Associated Press
April 09, 2019 03:06 PM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) - Police say a man had a portion of his finger bitten off during a violent road rage fight in southern New Mexico.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports 49-year-old Robert Moore of El Paso, Texas, was injured last month following a traffic altercation with 40-year-old Marco Antonio Gomez in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Police say Gomez was angry at Moore for cutting him off and later confronted Moore on a street.

Investigators say the men and a 17-year-old eventually came to blows and Moore says someone bit off a part of his left middle finger.

Police charged Moore and Gomez with aggravated battery. The 17-year-old also was charged with battery.

It was not known if any of the suspects had attorneys.

The Associated Press


April 09, 2019
Created: April 09, 2019 03:02 PM

