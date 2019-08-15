Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children

Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children

KOB Web Staff
August 15, 2019 12:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for Elyssa Winchester, 34, and her two children, Riccie and Ethean.

Advertisement

They were last seen on June 17, 2019 in Roswell. 

Police said Winchester and her children may have moved to Hope or Cloudcroft.

Their family said they have not had contact with the mother or children since they left Roswell.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: August 15, 2019 12:52 PM
Created: August 15, 2019 12:51 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son
NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son
ABQ firefighters honored for helping deliver baby in station parking lot
ABQ firefighters honored for helping deliver baby in station parking lot
American flags stolen and found damaged
American flags stolen and found damaged
State auditor supervises budget meeting led by embattled Las Vegas mayor
State auditor supervises budget meeting led by embattled Las Vegas mayor
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
18-year-old arrested, charged with murder
Advertisement




Downtown hotel to be restored
Downtown hotel to be restored
Vice President Mike Pence to visit NM
Vice President Mike Pence to visit NM
Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children
Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children
Virgin Galactic unveils mission control for space tourism
Virgin Galactic unveils mission control for space tourism
NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son
NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son