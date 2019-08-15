Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children
KOB Web Staff
August 15, 2019 12:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for Elyssa Winchester, 34, and her two children, Riccie and Ethean.
They were last seen on June 17, 2019 in Roswell.
Police said Winchester and her children may have moved to Hope or Cloudcroft.
Their family said they have not had contact with the mother or children since they left Roswell.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 15, 2019 12:52 PM
Created: August 15, 2019 12:51 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved