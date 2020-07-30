Police: New Mexico man attacked officer over fear of snakes | KOB 4
Police: New Mexico man attacked officer over fear of snakes

July 30, 2020
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man is facing charges after authorities say he became combative with police over a fear of snakes and tried to grab an officer’s gun.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Nathaniel Ryan Ramirez was arrested Saturday following a disturbance at a Las Cruces gas station.

According to police, Ramirez complained about snakes and claimed he was bitten. But officers say he had no bite marks.

After he was taken into custody, police say Ramirez kicked an officer’s vehicle then tried to grab the officer’s gun.

Ramirez was eventually taken to MountainView Regional Medical Center. It was not known if he had an attorney.


