Police: New Mexico man stole from same bar twice in 3 days | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: New Mexico man stole from same bar twice in 3 days

Police: New Mexico man stole from same bar twice in 3 days

The Associated Press
Updated: June 05, 2020 06:32 AM
Created: June 05, 2020 06:31 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A northwestern New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he burglarized the same bar twice within three days and stole alcohol both times.

And police say he fell asleep on a couch in one of the cases.

Advertisement

The Farmington Daily Times reports Tyrone John was arrested last week following two reported burglaries at the B Lounge inside the Brentwood Inn and Garden Motel in Farmington.

According to court documents, John was arrested May 26 after police arrived and found the bar’s window broken. Police say officers found John sleeping on a bar’s couch.

Farmington police were dispatched just after 3 a.m. on May 29 after a man allegedly walked out of a side door of the bar with a bag of liquor bottles. Officers say video surveillance footage showed a man who appeared to be John.

John was found two hours later and arrested.

He is facing charges of non-residential burglary and criminal damage to property.

It was not known if he had an attorney.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
Nurse on front lines of COVID-19 fight on the Navajo Nation dies
Nurse on front lines of COVID-19 fight on the Navajo Nation dies
Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
As businesses open, people forced to give up unemployment benefits
As businesses open, people forced to give up unemployment benefits
Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets
Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets
Advertisement


Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets
Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets
Police: New Mexico man stole from same bar twice in 3 days
Police: New Mexico man stole from same bar twice in 3 days
As businesses open, people forced to give up unemployment benefits
As businesses open, people forced to give up unemployment benefits