Police: Pregnant mother killed in crash in Dona Ana County
KOB Web Staff
February 05, 2019 12:59 PM
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. - New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn baby.
The crash happened on State Road 136 near Santa Teresa Jan. 31 around 10 p.m.
Police say 24-year-old Cynthia Gamboa of Chaparral crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on.
She was airlifted to an El Paso area hospital and was pronounced dead the next day along with her unborn child.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and police say it does not appear seatbelts were properly used.
The crash remains under investigation.
