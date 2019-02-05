Police: Pregnant mother killed in crash in Dona Ana County | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Pregnant mother killed in crash in Dona Ana County

Police: Pregnant mother killed in crash in Dona Ana County

KOB Web Staff
February 05, 2019 12:59 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. - New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pregnant mother and her unborn baby.

Advertisement

The crash happened on State Road 136  near Santa Teresa Jan. 31 around 10 p.m.

Police say 24-year-old Cynthia Gamboa of Chaparral crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on.

She was airlifted to an El Paso area hospital and was pronounced dead the next day along with her unborn child.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and police say it does not appear seatbelts were properly used. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: February 05, 2019 12:59 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 12:58 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homemade device explodes, kills one man
Homemade device explodes, kills one man
Public's help needed in search for endangered man
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Armas is asked to call a BCSO detective at 505-975-9609.
Second individual believes he was randomly shot at in SW Albuquerque
Second individual believes he was randomly shot at in SW Albuquerque
Pair accused of writing bad checks, making withdrawals from Albuquerque ATMs
Pair accused of writing bad checks, making withdrawals from Albuquerque ATMs
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
Governor signs 42 bills in 'rocket docket'
Advertisement




Man in wheelchair killed in southwest Albuquerque house fire
undefined
New Mexico man's child sexual assault cases stirs anger
New Mexico man's child sexual assault cases stirs anger
Homemade device explodes, kills one man
Homemade device explodes, kills one man
Public's help needed in search for endangered man
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Armas is asked to call a BCSO detective at 505-975-9609.
APS mail-in election coming to a close
APS mail-in election coming to a close