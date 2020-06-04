Police: Pregnant woman tried to run car off the road | KOB 4
Police: Pregnant woman tried to run car off the road

The Associated Press
Updated: June 04, 2020 06:21 AM
Created: June 04, 2020 06:18 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A pregnant New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she tried knocking a car off the road while two children sat in her backseat.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Shaniece Langley was arrested Sunday and charged with abuse of a child and criminal damage to property.

According to police, the 31-year-old Langley was involved in a car crash in Hobbs stemming from a domestic dispute.

A driver picked up a friend and was being followed by Langley, who tried to run them off the road, police said. Langley drove next to the vehicle and rammed into it twice before braking, according to police.

“Once (the driver) got closer, Shaniece began insulting and even pushed her face back with her hand and threatened to find out her name and kill her,” the complaint said.

The complaint said Langley’s car was totaled, and no child restraints were found inside the vehicle.

It was not known if Langley had an attorney.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

