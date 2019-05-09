Police: 12-year-old who took joy ride in family car charged with DWI | KOB 4
The Associated Press
May 09, 2019 10:49 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say an intoxicated 12-year-old girl went on joy ride in the family car with three other children inside, leading police on pursuit on a New Mexico highway.

The Alamogordo Daily News reported Wednesday that the car fled from Alamogordo police and drove onto U.S. Highway 70 where she passed a New Mexico State Police vehicle.

Alamogordo police say the car then drove through a dirt lot and nearly struck an Otero County deputy.

The chase ended when the car spun out of control and hit a speed limit sign. No one was injured. The young driver was referred to juvenile services on charges of reckless driving and DWI.

According to police documents, the four children told authorities that they all had been drinking.

