Police: 12-year-old who took joy ride in family car charged with DWI

The chase ended when the car spun out of control and hit a speed limit sign. No one was injured. The young driver was referred to juvenile services on charges of reckless driving and DWI.

According to police documents, the four children told authorities that they all had been drinking.

___ Information from: Alamogordo Daily News, http://www.alamogordonews.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)