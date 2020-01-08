Suspect in Amber Alert case has history of domestic violence

“We believe there is a strong possibility he left the state,” said Roswell police spokesperson Todd Wildermuth. “Because of that potentially crossing state lines, we have the assistance of the FBI also."

People in the community were shocked when they learned Mauricio-Sanchez was dead.

“She was just like a mother to me,” said Isela’s co-worker Elisabeth. “(She was) always there to support me in my decisions."

Isela and Elisabeth worked the night shift together at Burger King for more than a year.

“It's really difficult,” Elisabeth said. “She pushed me to be in this manager position ‘cause I didn't want to be a manager.”

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.