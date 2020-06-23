Suspect in custody following shots fired call in Santa Fe | KOB 4
Suspect in custody following shots fired call in Santa Fe

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 23, 2020 06:06 PM
Created: June 23, 2020 03:30 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Police took a person into custody following a shots fired call in Santa Fe Monday. 

Officers centered their investigation in the area of Acequia Madre from Camino Del Monte Sol to Canyon Road.

People in the area were told to stay inside while police worked to take the suspect into custody.

The "all clear" was given after 5 p.m.


