Police: Roswell woman set up robbery of friends
Police: Roswell woman set up robbery of friends

Faith Eguonu
July 04, 2019 07:31 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. - Police say a Roswell woman, 35-year-old Audrey Petty, was accused of setting up two of her friends to be robbed at gunpoint last month.

According to the criminal complaint, Petty stopped by a local hotel, where they were staying, to drop off a hair straightener.

The victim said all three decided to hang out inside the hotel room, when things suddenly took a bad turn. The victim told police Petty randomly opened the door without any knocks.

A man she called her friend just happened to be standing there. Without warning, Petty’s male friend welcomed himself inside, and pointed a gun at the victims.

Police say the two stole close to $400 worth of items from the victims, including a pair of car keys, before making a quick exit out the door.

Petty was spotted on Monday at a Roswell Walmart with another male friend.

Police say she opened the trunk of a stolen car from Artesia, while the male searched for items inside.

Petty was hit with a few charges from armed robbery to receiving or transferring from a stolen vehicle. She was released from Chaves County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Credits

Faith Eguonu


Updated: July 04, 2019 07:31 PM
Created: July 04, 2019 06:53 PM

