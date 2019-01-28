Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Marian Camacho
January 28, 2019 12:36 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.— Scammers are targeting drivers looking to fill up in the Four Corners area.
Farmington Police say they located credit card skimmers on two gas pumps at a local station. They were found after damage was reported on numerous pumps.
Police are asking drivers to stand next to the pump and search for Bluetooth signals on their smartphone before inserting their debit or credit cards.
If new signals are found containing random, unreadable or unrecognizable letters or numbers, police say “Don’t use the pump,” and notify police.
If you believe you may have been a victim of a card skimmer, call the police and notify your financial institution.
Anyone with information on those responsible for this scam is asked to call Farmington Police at 505-599-1068.
