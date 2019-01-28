Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump

Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump

Marian Camacho
January 28, 2019 12:36 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.— Scammers are targeting drivers looking to fill up in the Four Corners area.

Advertisement

Farmington Police say they located credit card skimmers on two gas pumps at a local station. They were found after damage was reported on numerous pumps.

Police are asking drivers to stand next to the pump and search for Bluetooth signals on their smartphone before inserting their debit or credit cards.

If new signals are found containing random, unreadable or unrecognizable letters or numbers, police say “Don’t use the pump,” and notify police.

If you believe you may have been a victim of a card skimmer, call the police and notify your financial institution.

Anyone with information on those responsible for this scam is asked to call Farmington Police at 505-599-1068.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 28, 2019 12:36 PM
Created: January 28, 2019 12:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque 8th grader offered drugs, pepper sprayed on way home from school
Albuquerque 8th grader offered drugs, pepper sprayed on way home from school
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Family continues to search for missing mother
Family continues to search for missing mother
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married
Drivers killed in I-40 semi crash were married
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Advertisement




Bill to allow life-ending medication moves forward at the Roundhouse
Bill to allow life-ending medication moves forward at the Roundhouse
UNM athletes head to the Roundhouse amid sport cuts
UNM athletes head to the Roundhouse amid sport cuts
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
GOP legislators call for judge's resignation following controversial sentence
GOP legislators call for judge's resignation following controversial sentence
Local hospital one of first to roll out new, innovative procedure
Local hospital one of first to roll out new, innovative procedure