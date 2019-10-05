Police search for man accused of killing his girlfriend
Justine Lopez
October 05, 2019 06:25 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.— Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend.
RPD are looking for 34-year-old Jesus Robles. He is charged with first degree murder.
Police said Griselda Rascon was killed around 9 p.m. Friday.
The SWAT team has been looking for Robles with no luck so far.
People are asked to call Roswell Police at (505)-624-6770 if they know anything about his whereabouts.
Credits
Justine Lopez
Created: October 05, 2019 06:25 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved