Police search for man accused of killing his girlfriend | KOB 4
Police search for man accused of killing his girlfriend

Justine Lopez
October 05, 2019 06:25 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.— Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

RPD are looking for 34-year-old Jesus Robles. He is charged with first degree murder.

Police said Griselda Rascon was killed around 9 p.m. Friday.

The SWAT team has been looking for Robles with no luck so far.

People are asked to call Roswell Police at (505)-624-6770 if they know anything about his whereabouts.

Justine Lopez


Created: October 05, 2019 06:25 PM

