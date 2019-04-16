Police search for suspects that led officers on chase

"People had seen the two vehicles and multiple people arguing, and then they saw, allegedly, one of them fire a shot from one of the vehicles to another vehicle,” Wildermuth said.

However, when the first officer arrived, one of the cars sped away.

"Our officer pursued it for several minutes as it headed northward to town, but after that, the pursuit was called off when the vehicle started driving recklessly,” Wildermuth said.

Police found that car after it crashed into a fence in someone’s yard shortly after. The suspects apparently ran into a nearby home.

"Officers eventually entered the house, found no one and it was later determined that the suspect probably exited through the back door before officers arrived,” Wildermuth said.

It is unknown who the house belongs to. Police don’t seem to be looking for the other car, either.

No arrests have been made and no names have been released. The Roswell Police Department is still investigating the case.