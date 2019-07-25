Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder

Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder

KOB Web Staff
July 25, 2019 07:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hobbs police are searching for 30-year-old Steven Salazar.

Advertisement

He is accused of shooting 26-year-old Arnulfo Barrientos-Ibarra Thursday morning.

Police found Barrientos-Ibarra after responding to the 1000 block of South Elm Street. Police said he died at the scene.

Salazar is heavily tattooed, and was last seen leaving the scene of the crime. 

People with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Salazar are asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: July 25, 2019 07:03 PM
Created: July 25, 2019 07:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Police: Woman orders food, tells server 'this one's on God'
file photo
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Advertisement




Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
APD officers trained on CYFD portal to help investigate cases
APD officers trained on CYFD portal to help investigate cases
Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
State police investigator testifies in case against magistrate judge
State police investigator testifies in case against magistrate judge