Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
KOB Web Staff
July 25, 2019 07:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hobbs police are searching for 30-year-old Steven Salazar.
He is accused of shooting 26-year-old Arnulfo Barrientos-Ibarra Thursday morning.
Police found Barrientos-Ibarra after responding to the 1000 block of South Elm Street. Police said he died at the scene.
Salazar is heavily tattooed, and was last seen leaving the scene of the crime.
People with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Salazar are asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.
