Police searching for man who allegedly battered Belen officer

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 21, 2019 04:12 PM
Created: November 21, 2019 04:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Belen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who allegedly battered an officer while evading arrest on Nov. 15.

Police said the man was in a stolen red Hyundai. The man's passenger is accused of shoplifting from the local Walmart. The vehicle's New Mexico license plate reads ANYN92.

Anyone who has information about the suspects or the crime is asked to contact Lieutenant James Harris at (505)966-2687.


