Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Espanola

ESPANOLA, N.M.- The Espanola Police Department issued a Brittany Alert for 12-year-old Matthew Larkin.
He was last seen Tuesday morning between McCurdy Charter School and State Road 291 in Espanola.
Larkin is 4 foot tall and weighs 100 pounds. Police say he was wearing a hoodie, red polo shirt and blue jeans.
A Brittany Alert is issued when a missing person has a developmental disability.
Anyone with information about Larkin's whereabouts is asked to call the Espanola Police Department at (505) 747-6002.
