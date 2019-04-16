Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Espanola | KOB 4
Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Espanola

Joshua Panas
April 16, 2019 12:47 PM

ESPANOLA, N.M.- The Espanola Police Department issued a Brittany Alert for 12-year-old Matthew Larkin.

He was last seen Tuesday morning between McCurdy Charter School and State Road 291 in Espanola. 

Larkin is 4 foot tall and weighs 100 pounds. Police say he was wearing a hoodie, red polo shirt and blue jeans.

A Brittany Alert is issued when a missing person has a developmental disability.

Anyone with information about Larkin's whereabouts is asked to call the Espanola Police Department at (505) 747-6002.

