Police searching for teen with autism
Joshua Panas
January 28, 2019 10:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 15-year-old boy is considered missing an endangered.
The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to locate Gabriel Rogers, who is said to be high-functioning Autistic.
Gabriel was last seen leaving Eldorado High School. His backpack was found in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains and his cell phone was inside.
Anyone who knows where Gabriel may be is asked to contact APD's Missing Person Unit at 505-924-6096 or 505-235-1039
