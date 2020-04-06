Police: Sheriff’s deputy arrested store worker after ‘look’

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — A former deputy of the troubled Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with battery and false imprisonment in connection with an episode at a Family Dollar store.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Joseph Aquino recently was charged after New Mexico State Police say he pushed and fought with a store employee before arresting him on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in March 2019. Police say Aquino had no lawful authority to do so.