Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Farmington | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Farmington

Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Farmington

The Associated Press
Created: August 24, 2020 06:48 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in west Farmington.

Police say 45-year-old Johnny Davidson has been booked into the San Juan County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and shooting from a motor vehicle.

Advertisement

It was unclear Sunday if Davidson has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

Farmington police told the Daily Times that officers were dispatched Thursday night after Davidson allegedly called 911 and claimed to have shot a man.

They say the victim was later located with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. His name hasn’t been released yet by police.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

CDC drops 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers
CDC drops 14-day quarantine recommendation for travelers
New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart
New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 98 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 98 additional COVID-19 cases
Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens
Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens
Medio Fire near Santa Fe grows to 2,300 acres
Medio Fire near Santa Fe grows to 2,300 acres
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Crews respond to Caja Fire west of Santa Fe
Crews respond to Caja Fire west of Santa Fe
Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens
Virtual vigil commemorates death anniversary of Victoria Martens
Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Farmington
Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Farmington
New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart
New Mexico man in custody after attempting to burn down a Walmart