Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Farmington

The Associated Press
Created: August 24, 2020 06:48 AM
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in west Farmington.
Police say 45-year-old Johnny Davidson has been booked into the San Juan County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and shooting from a motor vehicle.
It was unclear Sunday if Davidson has a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.
Farmington police told the Daily Times that officers were dispatched Thursday night after Davidson allegedly called 911 and claimed to have shot a man.
They say the victim was later located with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. His name hasn’t been released yet by police.
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)