Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles

Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles

The Associated Press
Created: March 11, 2020 06:38 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she stole a car and later tried to claim she was pop singer Beyoncé Knowles.

Surena Henry was arrested Saturday morning in Las Cruces, New Mexico, when an officer spotted a vehicle that resembled one that recently had been reported stolen, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports.

Advertisement

According to court documents, the 48-year-old Henry ignored the officer’s orders to pull over and later parked in front of her home.

Documents say Henry told the officer she was Beyoncé.

Police also reported Henry told the officer she found the keys in the vehicle and decided to take it for a joy ride. She also allegedly told police that she didn’t stop driving when she saw the emergency lights because she didn’t feel like it.

Henry is charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, concealing identity and resisting or obstructing an arrest.

It was not known if she had an attorney.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting
APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting
New Mexico plans surveillance for COVID-19 at nursing homes
New Mexico plans surveillance for COVID-19 at nursing homes
Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles
Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles
ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash
ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash
Sawmill Market open for business
Sawmill Market open for business
Advertisement


New Mexico announces first 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus
New Mexico announces first 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles
Police: Suspect in car theft claimed she was Beyoncé Knowles
Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make budget cuts as a result of oil price plunge
Gov. Lujan Grisham expected to make budget cuts as a result of oil price plunge
Coronavirus: New Mexico residents still stranded on Grand Princess cruise ship
Coronavirus: New Mexico residents still stranded on Grand Princess cruise ship