Police: Suspect injures SFCS deputy in stolen vehicle pursuit

Officers discontinued the pursuit after losing sight of Martinez’s vehicle along State Road 503. State Police and SFCS deputies continued the search with the assistance of a State Police helicopter.

Officers located Martinez walking along State Road 503 in Cundiyo. He was taken into custody without further incident and the stolen vehicle was found in the immediate area.

At the time of the arrest, Martinez had multiple warrants ranging from aggravated DWI, criminal damage to property, felony breaking and entering, possession of controlled substance, child abuse, disorderly conduct, and obstructing a police officer.

Martinez was booked into the Santa Fe County Detention Center on the additional charges of aggravated battery on a peace officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer, retaining stolen property, and aggravated fleeing a peace officer.