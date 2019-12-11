Police: Suspect killed New Mexico man to impress cartel | KOB 4
Police: Suspect killed New Mexico man to impress cartel

Police: Suspect killed New Mexico man to impress cartel

The Associated Press
Created: December 11, 2019 03:19 PM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - A southeastern New Mexico man reportedly says he wanted to prove himself to a Mexican drug cartel when he allegedly shot and killed another man last week.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Anthony Breeding told police he shot Jose Angel Rivera, who was found under the carport of his home between Hobbs and Nadine on Thursday.

Deputies discovered Rivera lying underneath the carport in a pool of blood from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton told the News-Sun that authorities believe Breeding was working for a Mexican drug cartel.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

